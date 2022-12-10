Something From Tiffany's

Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutch star in "Something From Tiffany's." 

 Amazon

Just in time for the holidays is the new romantic comedy “Something From Tiffany’s” starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson. Based on the book by Melissa Hill, the story strikes all the familiar chords we have come to expect in a rom-com including a mix up, meeting Mr. Right when you’re with Mr. Wrong (and vice versa) and following your heart.

While the notes of this rom-com are familiar, Deutch and Sampson make it memorable with their chemistry and authenticity.

Deutch portrays Rachel Meyer, a restaurateur and baker who is dating Gary (Ray Nicholson), a leech of a man who doesn’t value Rachel’s spunk, intelligence and determination. Of course, we know she’s meant to be with someone else, and that someone else is Ethan (Sampson) who literally bumps into Gary at Tiffany’s and inadvertently exchanges that precious little blue signature bag filled with goodies for the holidays for their respective partners.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

