Tracy Edwards took on the world and men’s perception of women in the late 1980s, when she dared to enter the first all-female racing crew in a male-dominated, world-class event, The Whitbread Round the World Race.
Thanks to this oceanic trailblazer, the event, the sport, gender equality and education forever will be changed.
How one woman could have this positive effect seems unfathomable, but thanks to documentary filmmaker Alex Holmes, Edwards’ captivating, inspiring and astonishing story is being eloquently retold in the film “Maiden,” which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and opened in theaters across the nation July 12.
Edwards visited Chicago while promoting her film, which received two standing ovations from the audience. She then spoke with me about making the film and her life since that momentous race.
The quote, “The ocean is always trying to kill you,” is repeated throughout the film. Why did you feel the need to do this race?
I think, the ’85-86 race on the boat with 17 men, why? Why? Why? Why would I want to do that again? (Laughter) I wanted to do the race as a navigator because navigation is my passion, and I knew there was not a male crew in existence that would ever let me on board as a navigator. I thought this is the way the world looks, and if I can’t fit into it, I’ve got to change it. So, how do I change my world?
I suddenly saw a project, the first all-female crew, as a project that would kill a lot of birds with one stone: I got to be a navigator, it would prove that women could sail around the world, [and] we could prove that we could be competitive.
How did this story become the film it is today?
Alex Holmes, the film’s director, said one of the reasons he wanted to make the film is he looked at his daughter when I was giving the talk, and he thought, “My God! She’s talking about this years ago, but I know that my daughter is still going to have some of these struggles.”
There’s a long way to go, but I think through education, and I keep going back to the education of young people about equality about respect for each other, about respect for our different views and opinions and respect for the other gender, we can change this. But we still have a long way to go.
This documentary is brutally honest. Was this a conscious decision for all of you?
We did discuss it. ... This is Maiden’s legacy, and we are all responsible for Maiden’s legacy. And this is my team as well. So, the jungle drums started rumbling, and we all got on the phone, and we Skyped, and we called and everything else. And they all thought it was a great idea ... and after 25 years, you tend to tell the truth to people. And did they ever. (Laughs)
How has this experience transformed your life?
It changed all of our lives, it really did. We all went through a set of processes during the race. I don’t know if we were 100 percent sure we could do what we set out to do. We were there to compete. We were there to win. We had our doubts because the ocean is trying to kill you. We were fighting battles on all fronts. We had to fight to get to the start line, but then that disadvantage became an advantage because we’d come together as such a tight crew.
We were a band of women who were out to prove something. Then the next fight was with the ocean and staying alive and surviving and winning the legs and doing everything else we did. There was also a third phase you don’t really see in the film and that was surviving the aftermath.
What happened in the aftermath?
I think it’s important to say, and this year in particular in a world where we’re talking about mental health, this is not something I would have admitted to you even a year ago, but I had a nervous breakdown after Maiden. When everyone left, my life walked away from me.
It was the struggle back from that really that I probably learned the most from because I learned I can’t function without my team, without my friends, without my family, and I need to learn to ask for help instead of being such a stubborn-minded cow who thinks she can do everything. That’s what I learned, I learned to ask for help.
Tell me how education is a primary goal for you and for Maiden now.
Maiden has come full circle. We wanted to raise money for charity and empower and inspire girls and women, that’s kind of what Maiden did for us. So, now that she’s restored, she’s sailing around the world in a tour to raise funds and awareness for girls education.
There are a 130 million girls around the world and this is a very low estimate who would do anything to have an education. I see education very differently now than I did then. I did go to university at 47 and graduated when I was 50. Slightly, slightly the wrong way around to do things. My mother was so pleased.
