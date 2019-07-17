“Being Frank,” stars Jim Gaffigan, a favorite stand up comic whose acting career is bursting at the seems right now, as Frank, a man who attempts to balance life with two families; each unknown to the other. Of course, all “good” things must come to an end and Frank finds himself in a pickle with his son Phillip (Logan Miller).
It’s a dark comedy that keeps the laughs coming thanks to the creative writing and directing as well as the casts’ ability to play off one another while maintaining a level of drama that is at once an unexpected pleasure and total entertainment.
In a recent interview, Director Miranda Bailey discussed the changes made to the original concept, how she balances life, her female review site Cherry Picks, and quite shockingly, the fact that she had never heard of Jim Gaffigan before casting her film!
I understand you had a few changes to the overall script, making it a more personal one.
When I first received the script it was in modern times. The one (wife) that Frank really loved was the stay-at-home mom who cooked all the time and was perfect and the other [wife] was working…We’re not going to have the one he really loves as this kind, sweet mom and the working mom is this one that no one wants around. Those elements changed drastically, the roles of the women.
Initially, I thought it was an odd casting choice to have Gaffigan, but now I can’t imagine anyone else being able to pull off this role!
I actually didn’t even know him when we started casting, I didn’t even know Jim Gaffigan!
Gaffigan’s comedy has a very dark edge to it in this film. As a director, how did you draw that out of him?
He definitely does have the dark comedic elements to him. That’s not necessarily part of his standup, but, you know, tragedy is funny! I think he understands that.
Frank’s relationship with Laura is based on a lie. Can you talk about the lies and all the relationships?
Everyone in this film, not just Frank, is lying to someone else or lying to themselves. Whether it’s Phillip lying about where he’s going, Anna Gunn’s character is lying about being in a happy marriage. Not lying, she knows that something’s going on, she knows she’s not in love. Samantha [her character of Bonnie], is being lied to but she is oblivious. Something’s going on and she’s trying to find it. She doesn’t know what it is, it’s like this weird artful metaphor, but she doesn’t realize it’s her and her husband.
I hadn’t thought about that being her subconscious talking to her! Let’s chat about your own balancing act in work, life, wife, and mother.
I have a stay-at-home husband and my mother [and in-laws] and brother living here. When I was filming “Being Frank,” I had a really solid support system. I don’t think I could do it without a supportive partner who was like, ‘Hey, I really want my job to be the house person,’ which is the hardest job there is. That said, when I come home from work, he’s like, here you go! Your turn!
It’s a tough balancing act!
MB: There’s a lot of pressure on us from society. When I was producing all the guys and women were single and I was married and I was like the “bad mom.” I’m not a bad mom. I think we feel guiltiest. Like my dad never had to go to parent teacher conferences and never got the pressure to do that. And I hate dealing with teachers and principals and report cards, so it’s good because I just make him [my husband] do all that. (Laughs)
You’ve got so many irons in the fire all the time and Cherry Picks review site for women is one of them and has been live now for 8 months. How’s that going?
We now have this fantastic design that’s operating and at the end of the month we’ll have this critics [area] where critics will be able to upload their own stuff. We’re still learning and growing. Rotten Tomatoes is great, but it’s for a specific audience and Cherry Picks is also for a specific audience.
“Being Frank” expands across the country this weekend and you can find more information about Cherry Picks at https://www.thecherrypicks.com
