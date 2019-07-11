The Waterboys
‘Where the Action Is’
Released: May 24
Label: Cooking Vinyl
The liner notes to the Waterboys’ latest album credit frontman Mike Scott for vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass — and “archaeology.” And “Where the Action Is” does indeed offer an entertaining survey of music history in 10 songs.
The title track, which opens the album, is a bracing cover of Robert Parker’s 1960s soul gem with updated lyrics. “You can fool the whole world with just one tweet,” Scott sings.
Most ambitious is the closing “Piper at the Gates of Dawn,” inspired by Kenneth Grahame’s 1908 novel “The Wind in the Willows.” For nearly nine minutes Scott speaks over a simple piano pattern as he describes an enchanting vision.
On “Where the Action Is,” the best archaeology is self-referential.
KEY CUTS: “Piper at the Gates of Dawn”
— Steven Wine, Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!