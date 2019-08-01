Sheryl Crow
‘Tuesday Night Music Club’
Released: August 6, 1993
Label: A&M Records
“Tuesday Night Music Club” was the debut album from singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow.
The album produced six singles from 1993 to 1995 including the popular “All I Wanna Do,” that was based off of a poem entitled “Fun” written by Wyn Cooper.
“TNMC” is listed as one of the 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, but after giving it a listen, I could’ve gone six feet under without hearing it.
Each song except “All I Wanna Do” and “What I Can Do For You” lacks luster, even for a debut album. Her second, self-titled, studio album is where the real gems lie.
KEY CUTS: “What I Can Do For You,” “All I Wanna Do”
—Kiera Allen, Daily Journal
