Madonna
‘Madonna’
Released: July 27, 1983
Label: Warner Records
Debut, self-titled album from Michigan born “Queen of Pop,” Madonna.
After she signed with Sire Records in 1982, she released her debut, self-titled album a year later, giving you unforgettable hits like “Holiday” and “Lucky Star.”
The most unforgettable hit might just be “Borderline.” Although it was released as the album’s fifth single, it soared to No. 10 as Madonna’s first top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
KEY CUTS: “Borderline,” “Holiday”
— Kiera Allen, Daily Journal
