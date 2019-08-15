Mark Ronson
‘Late Night Feelings’
Released: June 21, 2019
Label: RCA
British producer Mark Ronson’s fifth studio album “Late Night Feelings” is a cool 13-track compilation uniquely suited for lonesome and somber grooving in the after-hours.
Super-producer Ronson has a track record of mixing genres, blending time periods and employing unexpected sounds.
“Late Night Feelings” continues Ronson’s trend of great songs — Miley Cyrus channels Dolly Parton on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” and the result is fantastic.
There’s good stuff, too, from other collaborators, including Camila Cabello, King Princess and Alicia Keys, alongside rapper The Last Artful, Dodgr.
With help from a star-studded squad, Ronson’s outdone himself on “Late Night Feelings,” and, boy, does the heartache feels so good.
KEY CUTS: “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
— Melanie J. Sims, Associated Press
