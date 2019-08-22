The Flaming Lips
‘King’s Mouth: Music and Songs’
Released: July 19
Label: Warner Bros.
The new album by The Flaming Lips is a head trip — literally.
The mind-blowing alt-rockers have upped their game with a concept album and accompanying art project that takes us into a giant head. Weird? Yes. Thrilling? Of course.
“King’s Mouth: Music and Songs” is a psychedelic album that may remind you of early Genesis in its musicianship and ambition.
It traces the life of a giant king, from birth to grave, growing in complexity and abstraction through its 12 tracks, from baby to adulthood.
None of the dozen songs on the album are predictable, even in the same song. “The Sparrow” morphs from an industrial lullaby to a funky Nine Inch Nails-like dance tune and back again.
KEY CUTS: “How Many Times”
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
