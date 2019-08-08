The Raconteurs
'Help Us Stranger'
Released: June 21, 2019
Label: Third Man Records
Often a band is defined by its strongest member. A lead vocalist pushes to the front while the rest of the group fades behind.
For The Raconteurs, this is not the case. Jack White may be the most popular band member (and the most distinctive vocally), but each is essential on "Help Us Stranger," the foursome's first album since 2008.
The Raconteurs is White at his strongest, with songwriting help from Brendan Benson, who only propels White's inventive, genre-bending style.
"Don't Bother Me" is just the kind of song you'd hope to hear from a band known for pushing boundaries. Its frantic musical composition matches the chaos that the lyrics sketch out: "Your hidden agenda/You ruthless rule bender/Your surface duplicity/It's all nothing new to me."
Overall, the 12-track set never disappoints. Each song is unique and vital.
KEY CUTS:
— Ragan Clark, Associated Press
