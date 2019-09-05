Penny & Sparrow
‘Finch’
Released: Aug. 2
Label: I Love You
Penny & Sparrow explore their range of emotions and deliver it on their sixth album “Finch.”
Sonically, there’s a smooth and soaring feel to most of the tracks, yet each has its own distinct energy. “Recuerda” is love song heavy on crooning, while “Don’t Wanna Be Without Ya” gives way to a galloping pace as the concept of reincarnated lovers is explored.
Think of this as Americana with a designer shirt. The traditional elements are there, but they’re layered with a modern sheen that sets the songs apart from a tired approach.
KEY CUTS: “Don’t Wanna Be Without Ya”
— Ron Harris, Associated Press
