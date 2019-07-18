Stray Cats
‘40’
Released: May 24
Label: BMG
After 26 years, the Stray Cats are back with a new album. And the seasoned felines are in mostly fine form.
The boys who brought rockabilly back into the mainstream in the 1980s haven’t lost a spare snare.
No doubt, they’ve got the throwback sound down on “40,” named to celebrate their anniversary. Fans looking for a good time will find it, including on the lead-off “Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me).”
One new song delivers the melodic goods: “Desperado” shines with soaring, aching musical lines from Setzer. Yet those come from his guitar, not voice, in this instrumental.
The Stray Cats can slink down the alley any way they choose. Still, it feels like a bit of a missed melodic opportunity when you know what else this trio can do.
KEY CUTS: “Desperado”
— Jeff Karouba, Associated Press
