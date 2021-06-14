A small crowd gathered Friday evening near the Kankakee Train Depot to hear Fox Crossing Stringband play on the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square Hill Stage. The performance was the kickoff to the Summer Concert Series, which is planned for three Friday evenings each month through August.

The concerts are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evenings near the train depot downtown Kankakee.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

JUNE

• June 18: Three’s A Crowd

• June 25: Little Victory

JULY

• July 9: Vaudevileins/Sisser

• July 16: Paper Cranes

• July 23: Just Roll With It

AUGUST

• Aug. 6: Everyday People

• Aug. 13: Beeso & Friends

• Aug. 20: Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Quartet