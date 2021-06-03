KANKAKEE — Due to the pandemic, 2020 was the first summer since the early 1950s that the Kankakee Municipal Band did not present a summer concert series. But the series returns for 2021, kicking off at 7 p.m. tonight in the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park (located between Riverside and St. Mary’s hospitals).
The season runs from June to August, and the performances are free. The evenings typically feature food trucks.
Audience members should bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Some bleacher space is also available. Audience members will be asked to follow CDC guidelines.