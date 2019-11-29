‘Knives Out’ — New
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (130 mins.)
Queen & Slim — New
Associated Press says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) An African American couple on their first date become fugitives after a traffic stop gone tragically wrong. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, Flea, John Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. Written by Lena Waithe; story by James Frey, Waithe. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. (132 mins.)
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children’s TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster; inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. (108 mins.)
‘Frozen II’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (103 mins.)
‘JoJo Rabbit’
No rating available.
(Paramount) An American satirical black comedy film written and directed by Taika Waititi, based on Christine Leunens’s book “Caging Skies.” Roman Griffin Davis portrays the title character, Johannes “Jojo” Betzler, a Hitler Youth who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.
‘21 Bridges’
Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) “Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective leading a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. With Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons. Written by Adam Mervis, Matthew Michael Carnahan; story by Mervis. Directed by Brian Kirk. (99 mins.)
‘Charlie’s Angels’
Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the titular trio in writer-director-co-star Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the action franchise based on the 1970s TV series. With Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart. Story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, David Auburn. (119 mins.)
‘The Good Liar’ — New
Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren square off as an elegant if elderly grifter and his not-so-easy mark in this suspense thriller. With Russell Tovey, Jim Carter. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Nicholas Searle. Directed by Bill Condon. (99 mins.)
‘Ford v Ferrari’ — New
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount) Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (152 mins.)
‘Midway’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. (138 mins.)
‘Last Christmas’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, story by Thompson, Greg Wise. Directed by Paul Feig. (102 mins.)
‘Playing With Fire’
No rating arvailable.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. (96 mins.)
‘Joker’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) The controversial film is igniting anti-gun organizations’ political battles as Warner Bros. stands behind this origin story of the Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the deranged, unstable and sociopath, director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) creates one of the franchise’s darkest and most disturbingly sinister back stories that actually rings true to the graphic novel. (122 mins.)
