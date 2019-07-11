‘Crawl’ — New
No review available.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Gigantic alligators swarm around a woman and her father as floodwaters engulf their family home.Rated R (88 mins.)
‘Stuber’ — New
Daily Journal film critic says 1½ stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) A cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. Rated R (93 mins.)
‘Midsommar’
Tribune News Service says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. Rated R (145 mins.)
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13 (129 mins.)
‘Yesterday’
Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) A struggling musician wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. Rated PG-13 (116 mins.)
‘Annabelle Comes Home’
Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) In this sequel, an evil doll terrorizes the young daughter of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Rated R (106 mins.)
‘Toy Story 4’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey soon turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. Rated G (100 mins.)
‘Men In Black: International’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 1½ out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle the biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Rated PG-13. (115 mins.)
‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’
No review available.
(Movies 10) A gruff farm dog tries to cure Max the terrier of his neuroses when he takes a trip to the country. Rated PG. (86 mins.)
‘Aladdin’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview) Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie. Rated PG. (129 mins.)
