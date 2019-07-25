‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ — New
No review available.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) A TV star and his longtime stunt double make their way around a changing industry in 1969 Hollywood. Rated R. (159 mins.)
‘Lion King’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG. (118 mins.)
‘Crawl’
No review available.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Gigantic alligators swarm around a woman and her father as floodwaters engulf their family home.Rated R (88 mins.)
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13 (129 mins.)
‘Toy Story 4’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey soon turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. Rated G (100 mins.)
‘Aladdin’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview) Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie. Rated PG. (129 mins.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!