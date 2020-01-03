‘The Grudge’ — New
No rating available.
(Meadowview) Producer Sam Raimi delivers the latest incarnation of Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror staple about a vengeful ghost. With Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce; story by Pesce and Jeff Buhler. (94 mins.)
‘Little Women’
Associated Press says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. But such is the magic of combining Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of those four sisters with Gerwig’s deliciously feisty, evocative and clear-eyed storytelling that makes this “Little Women” a new classic. (135 mins.)
‘Uncut Gems’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) The latest nerve-shredder from Josh and Benny Safdie is worth seeing, even if it’s not their finest two hours, and even if half of any given audience will resent the hell out of it. Adam Sandler’s excellent. Even his fans would agree those words don’t apply to much of what he does for a living. (135 mins.)
‘Spies in Disguise’
No rating available.
(Meadowview) Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions.
‘Cats’
Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) The long-awaited film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 blockbuster stage musical based on the poetry of T.S. Eliot arrives with an all-star cast of felines singing and dancing in styles ranging from ballet to tap to hip-hop. With James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward. Written by Lee Hall, Tom Hooper. Directed by Hooper. (102 mins.)
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
Associated Press says 2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Forty-two years after “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” first appeared on movie screens, the ninth episode brings the space saga to its conclusion as the Resistance struggles to defeat the First Order. With Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. Written by J.J. Abrams, Chris Terrio; story by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Terrio, Abrams; based on characters created by George Lucas. Directed by Abrams. (155 mins.)
‘Richard Jewell’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Clint Eastwood directs this fact-based drama about the security guard falsely accused in the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. With Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Ian Gomez. Written by Billy Ray; based on an article by Marie Brenner. (129 mins.)
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (114 mins.)
‘Knives Out’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (130 mins.)
‘Frozen II’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (103 mins.)
