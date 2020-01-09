‘Just Mercy’ — New
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) “Just Mercy,” set in the deep South portrays Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), a young Black and newly graduated Harvard lawyer who fights for the civil rights of innocent men on death row and the injustices of racism. The focal point of the story is Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a man placed on death row before his trial.
‘1917’ — New
No rating available.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) During World War I, two British soldiers, Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake, receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.
‘Like a Boss’ — New
No rating available.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star as cosmetics entrepreneurs whose financially shaky business is targeted for a buyout by beauty tycoon Salma Hayek. With Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Jessica St. Clair. Written by Sam Pitman, Adam Cole-Kelly; story by Pitman, Cole-Kelly, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Directed by Miguel Arteta. (143 mins.)
‘Underwater’ — New
No rating available.
(Movies 10) A crew of scientists on a compromised underwater drilling station have to escape on the ocean floor. The kid attractor factor: Some younger fans will be drawn to the action thriller genre.
‘The Grudge’
No rating available.
(Meadowview) Producer Sam Raimi delivers the latest incarnation of Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror staple about a vengeful ghost. With Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce; story by Pesce and Jeff Buhler. (94 mins.)
‘Little Women’
Associated Press says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. But such is the magic of combining Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of those four sisters with Gerwig’s deliciously feisty, evocative and clear-eyed storytelling that makes this “Little Women” a new classic. (135 mins.)
‘Spies in Disguise’
No rating available.
(Paramount) Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions.
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
Associated Press says 2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Forty-two years after “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” first appeared on movie screens, the ninth episode brings the space saga to its conclusion as the Resistance struggles to defeat the First Order. With Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. Written by J.J. Abrams, Chris Terrio; story by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Terrio, Abrams; based on characters created by George Lucas. Directed by Abrams. (155 mins.)
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (114 mins.)
‘Knives Out’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (130 mins.)
‘Frozen II’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (103 mins.)
