Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.