‘Richard Jewell’ — New
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Clint Eastwood directs this fact-based drama about the security guard falsely accused in the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. With Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Ian Gomez. Written by Billy Ray; based on an article by Marie Brenner. (129 mins.)
‘Black Christmas’ — New
No rating available.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Update of the 1974 holiday horror classic about sorority sisters stalked by a masked killer. With Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Cary Elwes. Written by Sophia Takal, April Wolfe. Directed by Takal. (98 mins.)
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ — New
Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (114 mins.)
‘Dark Waters’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Mark Ruffalo stars as Rob Bilott, a Cincinnati lawyer whose firm represents large chemical companies, but a visit a farmer, Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp) from Bilott’s hometown in West Virginia turns Bilott’s world upside down as he finds himself on the other side of the legal bench, fighting against one of the most powerful chemical companies: DuPont. The story becomes a legal thriller as Bilott uncovers and discovers the coverups from this massive industry who appears to value the bottom line over human welfare. (126 mins.)
‘Knives Out’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (130 mins.)
Queen & Slim
Associated Press says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) An African American couple on their first date become fugitives after a traffic stop gone tragically wrong. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, Flea, John Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. Written by Lena Waithe; story by James Frey, Waithe. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. (132 mins.)
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children’s TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster; inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. (108 mins.)
‘Frozen II’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (103 mins.)
‘Ford v Ferrari’
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount) Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (152 mins.)
‘Playing With Fire’
No rating arvailable.
(Paramount) Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. (96 mins.)
