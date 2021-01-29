Cinemark Movies 10 at Northfield Square mall opened at 5 p.m. Friday, making it one of seven Cinemark movie houses in Illinois to reopen its doors, according to published reports.
The re-openings are allowed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus reopening plan, with movie theaters joining bars, restaurants and fitness centers at reduced capacities.
Face masks are required in the theater except when eating or drinking, according to Cinemark's health guidelines.
Movies showing this weekend at Movies 10 include the only-in-theaters thriller “The Marksman,” as well as “Wonder Woman 1984,″ “The Little Things,” “News of the World” and “The Croods: A New Age,” according to Thursday’s announcement.
For showtimes, visit cinemark.com. The theater is located at 1600 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.