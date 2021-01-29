Weather Alert

...Heavy Wet Snow and Wind Likely Saturday PM into Early Sunday... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow likely along with easterly winds gusting up to 30 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and locally higher possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the most significant impacts late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening when much of the snow is forecast to occur. * IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous due to the heavy wet snow and strong winds causing very low visibility and snow packed roads. Power outages possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&