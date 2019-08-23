Are criminals born, or are they formed?
That question is the basis of “Mindhunter,” a Netflix series which released its second season Aug. 16.
“Mindhunter” tells complex stories of the U.S.’s most infamous serial killers in a time when criminal psychology was laughed at.
The series created by David Fincher (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “House of Cards”) follows the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Behavioral Science Unit (BSU) as the newly formed department attempts to solve gruesome murders and ultimately prevent serial killers from terrorizing communities.
The show, which premiered in 2017, is a fictionalized retelling of the true crime book, “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” by the retired Bureau agent John E. Douglas and writer Mark Olshaker.
“Mindhunter” is not a documentary, but it does feature several true serial killers and their killing sprees. The plot fictionalizes actual recorded interviews between killers, survivors and FBI investigators.
A few of the infamous stars of season two include the BTK killer, the Son of Sam and none other than Charles Manson, captivatingly and eloquently portrayed by Damon Herriman.
The second installment of “Mindhunter” picks up exactly where season one left off, after BSU agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff, “Frozen”) and Bill Tench (Holt McCalleny, “The Losers”) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv, “Fringe”) have already successfully solved a murder case based on findings from their unique research.
The crew has seen some success, and it’s gone to Holden’s head, creating a rift among the agent and his peers. Much to the chagrin of Bill and Wendy, as well as their contemporaries and superiors at the Bureau, Holden always thinks he’s right in his instincts – and he usually is.
But sometimes, those instincts can be troubling. Some instincts can be ugly, ill-informed or just wrong. And admitting that fact is what “Mindhunter” does right.
The show admits that, sometimes, ill-informed assumptions based on a culprit’s race, background or economic level can be wrongly construed as “instincts.”
The BSU deals with highly sensitize cases and their interviewees include people of diverse ethnicities, ages, sexualities and even education levels. The agents – who are middle-class, well-educated white people – must learn to put personal and societal biases aside to form their cases using strict facts and steadfast evidence.
What “Mindhunter” also does right is the plot doesn’t only focus on the murderers, and it doesn’t romanticize their actions or paint them in a rosy light like other fictional series or films about infamous killers.
The story doesn’t just call attention to what the killers did and how they did it. “Mindhunter” intentionally brings forward the victims those killers ruined, the communities they shattered and the law enforcement officials who attempted to remedy their destruction.
The second season consists of nine episodes, each about an hour in length, and features new killers, new FBI officials and even a new love interest.
Have time to kill? Binge watch the new season of “Mindhunter.”
