Members of local hip hop group Maroon Misfitz, from left, K-Soundz, Jecore, Nation Lyfe and Smitty, pose for a photo in Smitty’s barber shop, Clippers X Caviar, in downtown Momence ahead of the band’s debut at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Merchant Street MusicFest on the Merchant Street stage. The shop doubles as a recording studio for the Misfitz, who all hail from the Kankakee area.