The members of the Maroon Misfitz are just that: “Maroon,” as in one of the hard-to-miss Kankakee High School colors, and “Misfitz.”
“We’re all misfits in our way,” said group member ‘Chief’ (D’Angelo King). All of the Maroon Misfitz members hail from the Kankakee area.
For those of you who don’t know, the Maroon Misfitz categorize themselves as a hip-hop group. They’ve been making music together ever since meeting in 2012.
“I met my brother Chief, through an artist who said he was a nice bar-spitter, so I wanted to meet him for the first time” said group member Benjie LO.
After meeting D’Angelo, Benjie met Nation (Natan Yisrael), and felt something special after hearing his lyrics. That’s how it happened meeting the remainder of the group, Smitty (Carey Smith) and K-Soundz (Kristopher Soundz). Their musical vibes meshed well together.
Smitty owns Clippers X Caviar, a barbershop in downtown Momence, and the shop doubles as a recording studio for the Maroon Misfitz.
“We record anywhere we can,” said Nation.
If they’re not recording at Clippers X Caviar, they’ll record at a group member’s house.
Saturday will be the Maroon Misfitz’s first performance at the Merchant Street MusicFest, and they’ll be performing on the Merchant Street stage.
“Our performance will be something uniquely different,” Nation said. “Something they’ll want to come back to.”
You won’t find the Maroon Misfitz comparing themselves or their sound to anyone else.
“We’re original and I feel like we’re bringing a lot of new material and new energy,” K-Soundz said.
For the future of the group, each member has a purpose that they’d like to fulfill.
“We’re all here to serve a purpose,” Nation said. “I want to bring a spiritual aspect to the group. When we get out into the music industry, we’ll have to fight off some real demons, [so] my purpose would be to keep everyone grounded.”
As an already familiar face in the town of Momence, Smitty wants to keep his purpose in the community.
“My purpose is to teach the youth in the community and to be an example for my brothers and to be an inspiration to never give up,” he said.
“My purpose in the group is to shine my light and motivate others to find and shine theirs,” Benjie said.
You can find music from the Maroon Misfitz on Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, SoundCloud, Instagram and at maroonmisfitz.com. The Maroon Misfitz also have a mixtape entitled “Children Of The Night,” available to stream or download through the DatPiff website or app.
You can check out the Maroon Misfitz at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage. You can also catch the Maroon Misfitz from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at their first annual All-Maroon Summer Barbecue.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their maroon best.
