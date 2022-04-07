Local musician Michael Rockert releases fifth album Daily Journal staff report Apr 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Rockert, left, will release “For A Time Such As This” on April 22. Photo submitted/Beth Rockert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daily Journal staff reportIn two weeks, musician Michael Rockert, lifelong resident of the Kankakee area, will release his fifth album. “For A Time Such As This” will launch April 22 on all online platforms.CDs will be sold at various local stores including Ross’s Rock ‘n Roll Emporium in Bradley.The husband, father of five and grandfather of three released his last album in 2020, a week before the pandemic hit. That album, “Believe, Restore, Inspire,” was an all-acoustic mellow release.Rockert described that album as “a far cry from the rock I had been known for.” This new album is back to Rockert’s heart in the form of hard-hitting rock.“These songs encompass all of the anger and frustration of the past two years,” he said. “The songs lyrically deal with such things as being controlled by the government, racism and widespread greed.”Rockert plays all of the guitar, bass and drums on the album, except for lead guitar on two songs. John Hebert plays lead on “Colorblind” and “God Save Me.”The rock-and-roll artist is scheduled to perform live in July at Merchant Street Music Fest in downtown Kankakee.For more information on Rockert and his music, go to michaelrockertmusic.com, facebook.com/michaelrockertmusic or on Instagram at @rockert_music. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Oh, Danny boy Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Oh, Danny boy Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles How to choose a Medicare Advantage plan Gay man wishes he had straight male friends Stocking up ahead of commodity increases 4 ways to make safe, problem-free, homemade fabric softener Don’t waste your time or money if you’re not serious Surprisingly useful ways to use dryer sheets around the house Friend traumatized after woman's shocking murder No more sleeping through the alarm and more handy tips Lengthy marriage now includes threats and ill will Son gradually turns away from mom 3 reasons I cook (and bake!) with sunshine How to replace lost US Savings Bonds and other highly useful tips and tricks Understanding coupon limits