Michael Rockert, left, will release “For A Time Such As This” on April 22.

 Photo submitted/Beth Rockert

Daily Journal staff report

In two weeks, musician Michael Rockert, lifelong resident of the Kankakee area, will release his fifth album. “For A Time Such As This” will launch April 22 on all online platforms.

CDs will be sold at various local stores including Ross’s Rock ‘n Roll Emporium in Bradley.

The husband, father of five and grandfather of three released his last album in 2020, a week before the pandemic hit. That album, “Believe, Restore, Inspire,” was an all-acoustic mellow release.

Rockert described that album as “a far cry from the rock I had been known for.”

This new album is back to Rockert’s heart in the form of hard-hitting rock.

“These songs encompass all of the anger and frustration of the past two years,” he said. “The songs lyrically deal with such things as being controlled by the government, racism and widespread greed.”

Rockert plays all of the guitar, bass and drums on the album, except for lead guitar on two songs. John Hebert plays lead on “Colorblind” and “God Save Me.”

The rock-and-roll artist is scheduled to perform live in July at Merchant Street Music Fest in downtown Kankakee.

For more information on Rockert and his music, go to michaelrockertmusic.com, facebook.com/michaelrockertmusic or on Instagram at @rockert_music.

