Daily Journal staff report
The board of directors of the Livingston County Concert Association is at long last announcing a schedule for the 2021-22 season. This season will be a “postponed” 70-year celebration for the Association, which had to cancel its 2019-20 season because of the pandemic.
Rod Patterson, the LCCA president stated in a news release “during the pandemic, we conducted a written survey of our members. We had a response rate of over 60 percent. Over 99 percent of the respondents indicated that they planned to rejoin when we are able to once again present the concerts here in Pontiac. We are now able to once again provide top-notch, live entertainment here in Livingston County.”
Artists scheduled for the season are:
• David Shannon (9/26/21) — “Ireland’s greatest showman,” who also has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles.
• America’s Sweethearts (11/13/21) — “Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone but this trio from New York.”
• Chipper Experience (2/18/22) — “a truly family-friendly show presented by a comedian and magician.”
• Barron Ryan (3/22/22) — “virtuoso pianist and entertainer playing a wide variety of great music.”
• Sundae & Mr. Goessl (5/4/22) — “a husband and wife (guitar/vocal) duo blending blues, swing, country and Latin sounds.”
Patterson also has informed the board of directors the annual membership drive will begin sometime in mid to late summer. If any members have changed addresses during the past year, they should contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394.
Anyone interested in joining can call Schlosser. For general information about LCCA, call Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833, or email rod.Hjemme@gmail.com.