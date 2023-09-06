Live music this weekend Wright at Twilight The B. Harley Bradley House — 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee • A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs at 5 p.m. • Shelby Ryan at 6 p.m. • Lupe Carroll at 7 p.m. Ben Levin and Lil’ Jimmy Reed Friends of the Blues Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 7 p.m. Thursday The Burls St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee 5 p.m. Friday The Champagne Experience Fundraiser for Maui wildfires River Rock Pub & Beer Garden — 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee 6 p.m. Friday Character Fleadh St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee 7 p.m. Friday Jake Vaughn Clayton’s Tap — 122 W. Washington St., Morris 7 p.m. Friday Pat Travers Band with Everingham Pittman Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka 7 p.m. Friday Front Porch Hero and Brad Fetterer The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Friday Time Bandits Gallagher’s Pub — 160 E. North St., Manhattan 8 p.m. Friday The Buzzbins St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee 9 p.m. Friday Astro Circus Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday Sun River Terrace Village Fest Ralph Bailey Community Center — 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace • DJ Swoope throughout the day • The 10 Grand Band at 3 p.m. • N-Deep at 5:30 p.m. Dave Herberger Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 2 p.m. Saturday Ryan Craig Grant Park Fest — Taylor Street, Grant Park 2 p.m. Saturday (act will be followed by Shirttail Kin) Justin Daniel Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 3:30 p.m. Saturday Matt Shipley Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 5 p.m. Saturday A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs St. Joseph Church Picnic — 211 N. Center Ave, Bradley 6:30 p.m. Saturday Jake Vaughn Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 6:30 p.m. Saturday The Damned Torpedoes: A Tom Petty Celebration Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka 7 p.m. Saturday Justin & John Unplugged Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park 7 p.m. Saturday Ryan Leggott The Office Bar & Grill — 6070 E. State Route 17, Kankakee 7 p.m. Saturday Mick Porter The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Saturday Joey Karr Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 8 p.m. Saturday Not Yet Game On Bar & Grill — 115 S. Second St., Peotone 8 p.m. Saturday Renegade Wildflower St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee 9 p.m. Saturday Full of Moxie Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley 9:30 p.m. Saturday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: Sept. 7, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.
