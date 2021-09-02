Live music this weekend: Sept. 3, 2021 Daily Journal staff report Sep 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan Craig will be performing Saturday night in Dwight. Photo courtesy of Ryan Craig Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Love never fails Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Love never fails Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County online! August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles How to handle your Medicare coverage if you move Boyfriend sets 'do no disturb' policy for visit to ex Tipping questions confuse customer Frozen assets, stand-up chicken and more great reader tips Teaching the value of work Star-crossed lovers remain worlds apart on earth Friend's constant advice on all things begins to grate How clearing out clutter can improve your life Dad encourages teen to drink before heading to college Cleaning tips and tricks that promise to cut costs and save time Do I need to drink filtered water, or is the tap OK? Family's help with child care comes at a cost How to choose an adult day care services provider