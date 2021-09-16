Live music this weekend: Sept. 17, 2021 Daily Journal staff report Sep 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Matt Yeager performing in 2020. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 20 years later Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 20 years later Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County online! August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Could I have COPD and not know it? Readers share online scam stories Think of an emergency fund as insurance 4 ways to avoid impulse buying at the grocery store Pandemic isolation leaves man's social skills 'rusty' 6 ways to give yourself a tax-free raise Job search stress affects family's interactions Long friendship takes stark turn over finances OVER EASY: Songs from the soul Little known Social Security program helps seniors manage their money Parents hesitate to allow addict son to move back in A guide for how to be a gracious houseguest Coupon text getting smaller and smaller