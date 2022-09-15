Live music this weekend: Sept. 15, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Side Social Club lead singer Matt Yeager will perform Sunday in Peotone. Daily Journal/David Volden Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Wedding plans clouded by young man's mental illness How to find travel companions for older travelers Thoughts on pre-recession times 3 easy steps to curb the disease to please How to use your new Instant Pot -- it's safe and simple How many years for life insurance? Middle-schooler find it hard to make new friends Teen fears siblings' bullying about her sexual orientation Couple mending relationship eye speed bump on the path How to negotiate anything and win OVER EASY: Keeping connected Man fumes when longtime girlfriend redecorates How the inflation reduction act will lower your drug costs