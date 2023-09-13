Live music this weekend Susan Williams & the Wright Groove Band Blues & Brews Perry Farm Park — 459 S. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais 5 p.m. Thursday Ryan Craig Peotone Sip & Stroll — Downtown Peotone 7 p.m. Thursday Ryan Craig Game On Bar & Grill — 115 S. Second St., Peotone 7 p.m. Thursday Lindsey and Dave The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Thursday Head Honchos Band Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais 7 p.m. Friday Smoke & Mirrors Rustic Inn — 108 N. Water St., Wilmington 8 p.m. Friday The South Side Social Club St. Anne Pumpkin Fest 8 p.m. Friday Hispanic Heritage event Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday Kankakee Estival Festival Bird Park — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday; See lineup at k3estfest.com Jake Vaughn St. Anne Pumpkin Fest 4:30 p.m. Saturday Just Roll With It Momence Anchor Club — 3360 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence 6 p.m. Saturday Bongo Chief Rich’s Tap — 25 N. Dixie Hwy., Momence 8 p.m. Saturday Eclectic Band Game On Bar & Grill — 115 S. Second St., Peotone 8 p.m. Saturday Group Therapy Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday High Anxiety St. Anne Pumpkin Fest 8 p.m. Saturday Johnny Try Hard The River House — 597 S. Washington, Kankakee 9 p.m. Saturday Ryan Craig The Pub — 200 Gore Road, Morris 5 p.m. Sunday Overtime/Crucifix Feat. Sean P. East, Big Murph and Gr1m Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood 7 p.m. Sunday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: Sept. 14, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.
