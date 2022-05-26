Live music this weekend: May 26, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 26, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Betsy Yeager/Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Abuse victim can't get mother to see truth How to start a walking program and stay motivated Vinaigrette on the coffee table Clean up the cloudy headlight covers Downsizing plan not a good idea Husband's drinking puts family at risk and marriage in doubt How to help someone you love build a good credit score Long marriage in jeopardy after man's lies revealed Surprising ways to use cornstarch to save time and money Best senior travel discounts in 2022 What if no coupons are available? Magical solutions for challenging situations Delicious dessert tastes best shared with company