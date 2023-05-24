Live music this weekend: May 25, 2023 Daily Journal staff report May 24, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local musician Shelby Ryan performs an acoustic set in Cobb Park in August 2022. Daily Journal/file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: End of an era Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: End of an era Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Fiance's kisses make woman physically ill So you think money is for spending? We need to talk Woman hopes dating leads to committed life partner Lessons from a 2-year-old Woman develops mysterious relationship with neighbor When holiday debt lingers Best dating apps for retirees Reader gives meatloaf recipe a Western twist Wife in crumbling marriage takes stock of life, future A frugal solution for the heartbreak of melted ice cream Man expects girlfriend to be present constantly Ways to get free seeds, tools, gardening supplies Three's a crowd for single man and his parents