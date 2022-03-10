Live music this weekend: March 10, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 10, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The John David Daily Band Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: It's all happening Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: It's all happening Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles When it comes to storing bananas, don't believe old wives' tales Mother eager to reveal truth of son's parentage Dysfunctional relationships collide in workplace affair 14 surprising ways a bar of soap can make your life easier After years of inattention, family takes separate path Cheap source for quality LED lightbulbs and more great reader tips OVER EASY: What is your story? Can COVID-19 cause shingles? Drug abuse, bad finances derail caregiver's life Best price increases by stocking up now Get financially confident, starting now Best inexpensive Chromebook for 2022 Costs quickly adding up for wedding participant