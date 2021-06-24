Live music this weekend: June 24, 2021 Daily Journal staff report Jun 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Time Bandits Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life The past meets the present Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com The past meets the present Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County online! Lifestyles June-July 2021 Lifestyles June-July 2021 Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Clean ‘em out, and move ahead Tips to keep your house cool on a budget Study explores memory benefits of nicotine A foolproof plan for saving $10,000 Landlord mother dragged into bitter breakup Ingenious ways to beat frustration and save money, too Alternative treatments exist to treat impotence Gadgets that can help older golfers Wedding plans cover almost everything Quality over price – the argument continues Secret insider-savings info Put your education first The frugal lifestyle