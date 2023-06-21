First taste of Friendship Fest (copy)

Bob Kerouac sings the national anthem as veterans post the colors during opening ceremonies of the 2021 Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. Performing the national anthem this year will be Ellie Yeager. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

