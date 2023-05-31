Live music this weekend: June 1, 2023 Daily Journal staff report May 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Misti Kohl Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best time of year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best time of year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles It's not a joint venture, it's a marriage Readers share tips on travel and shopping rewards Colleague notes what is really going on at work How Medicare covers physical therapy services Bridesmaid's pregnancy adds new stress to wedding plans 6 common money blunders Aging man's antics and ego make him hard to be around Be brand-flexible for greater savings This simple and quick iPhone self-checkup just saved me a lot of money Fiance's kisses make woman physically ill So you think money is for spending? We need to talk Woman hopes dating leads to committed life partner Lessons from a 2-year-old