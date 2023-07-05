Live music this weekend Dave Denault Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park 7 p.m. Thursday Kankakee Municipal Band Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee 7 p.m. Thursday Jake Vaughn Fun Hub — 501 Lowe Road, Aroma Park 5 p.m. Friday Astro Circus The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee 7:30 p.m. Friday Magnum 44 Clifton Fun Days — 350 E. Fourth Ave., Clifton 8 p.m. Friday Maddison Denault Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday The Strips Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence 7 p.m. Saturday Mick Porter The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Saturday ANTHEM Clifton Fun Days — 350 E. Fourth Ave., Clifton 8 p.m. Saturday Bongo Chief Rich’s Tap — 25 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence 8 p.m. Saturday Daze of Grunge Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday The Jib Brothers Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday Whiskey & Harmony Rustic Inn — 108 N. Water St., Wilmington 8 p.m. Saturday Gemini Syndrome Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood 2 p.m. Sunday Jose Miranda Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone 2 p.m. Sunday Kevin Rowan (KRow) Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno 2 p.m. Sunday Kid Whiskey Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher 2 p.m. Sunday Shelby Ryan The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee 3 p.m. Sunday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: July 6, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
