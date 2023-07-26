Live music this weekend Daze of Grunge Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno 6 p.m. tonight Ryan Leggott Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park 6 p.m. Thursday Carrying Torches BTPD’s Summer Concert Series Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais 7 p.m. Thursday Kankakee Municipal Band Theme: Folk night Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee 7 p.m. Thursday Merchant Street MusicFest Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee For lineup, go to merchantstreetmusicfest.com. 5-11 p.m. Friday; 2-11 p.m. Saturday Kendall Colette The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Friday Shaper/Carrying Torches On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee 9 p.m. Friday Susan Williams & the Wright Groove The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee 9 p.m. Friday Chris James Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave. & E. Merchant St., Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday Ed Hill & The Unusuals Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno 7 p.m. Saturday Pierce Crask The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Saturday Astro Circus Head Up Here Pub — 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee 8 p.m. Saturday Jake Vaughn Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday Justin & John Unplugged Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday Beeso & Friends On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee 9:30 p.m. Saturday Jake Vaughn The Pizza Stone Express — 119 W. Washington St., Momence 10:30 a.m. Sunday Daze of Grunge Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher 2 p.m. Sunday Tim the Tuneman Game On Bar & Grill — 115 Second St., Peotone 2 p.m. Sunday Blues Jam w/Susan Williams & Andy Duncanson Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno 4 p.m. Sunday Shelby Ryan Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee 4 p.m. Sunday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: July 26, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
-
-
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.
Recommended for you
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone.
Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like.
Log in to the e-edition
Or click to view subscription options
Weekly Calendar
- Daily Journal staff report
-
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Merchant Street MusicFest and a concert at Perry Farm Park.
- Teen son battles insecurity exacerbated by absent father
- Pickleball partnership might be too much of a good thing
- Solving the mystery of ceiling fan direction
- Romance has drained from decade-long relationship
- Saving money on detergent doses
- How to win the battle over temptation
- A guide to storing apples
- Boyfriend rages when demands for sex are denied
- Woman hopes for a deeper connection with new DIL
- Man's decisions in life are made to please others
- A message for college students
- Friend becomes angry after learning truth of his past
- Boyfriend puts relationship on hold after sister's death