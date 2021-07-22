Live music this weekend: July 22, 2021 Daily Journal staff report Jul 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Matt Yeager performs in 2020 at Steam Hollow Brewing Company. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Shower the people you love with love Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Shower the people you love with love Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County online! Lifestyles June-July 2021 Lifestyles June-July 2021 Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Why you should create a 'my Social Security account' Wife can't convey uncertainty of pregnancy to husband Extra money dilemma; should we buy cancer insurance? Tired of online-only ad circulars and QR codes? You’re not alone. Make an impact with investing? 6 generics that are truly a great buy Woman continues to hide ex's double life Surprising other uses for automatic dishwasher detergent Adult son resists rent demands from parents Man still depends on ex-wife for everyday needs Highly effective ways to chop the soaring cost of groceries The hidden dangers of sleep apnea Errant expression leads to yearlong misunderstanding