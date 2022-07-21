Live music this weekend: July 21, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daze of Grunge will perform Saturday in Manteno. Facebook/Daze of Grunge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Danny, the fish Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Danny, the fish Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Should you take daily aspirin for your heart? Childhood friendship begins breaking down for teenagers Why you never should be late paying your rent Coupon expiration windows and competitor coupon acceptance Rumors and lies envelop divorcee living abroad Woman can't stop thinking about her husband's friend You need an insurance checkup Husband irate at wife's treatment in workplace This summer, vacation at home OVER EASY: Saying 'thank you' Woman chooses to air issues with her family on Facebook How to find and claim your family's forgotten assets What is the 'new normal' price?