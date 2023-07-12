Live music this weekend: July 12, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Jul 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Friday Night Concert Series will return at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hill Stage of Harold & Jean Miner Square. Performing will be the Jazz Big Time Band. Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com. To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best of friends Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The best of friends Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of July 10-16 Daily Journal staff report Jul 10, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Les Artisans Summer Market and holiday fireworks. Advice articles Couple's relationship has changed after baby's birth 5 ways to use food-grade diatomaceous Earth Wife eager to enjoy hobby with longtime male friends Couple takes it slow as romance develops Prices dropping on these 13 grocery items Tips for discounted day trip and vacation attractions Be smart about paying off debt Best meal delivery services for seniors who don't cook Marriage of convenience has become inconvenient Strict schedule leaves little room to adjust 10 mistakes to avoid when booking your next flight Lunch group's self-appointed driver should be red-flagged Aunt is afraid that helping nephew might carry high cost