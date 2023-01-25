...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Five Guys Named Moe will perform Saturday in Manteno.