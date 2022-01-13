...The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...including Momence, Wilmington...elevated
river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by noon Thursday.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Localized minor flooding due to an ice jam located near the
I-55 bridge between the Kankakee Conservation Area and Wilmington.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas near and upstream of the ice
jam. Possible flooding of overbank areas downstream of the ice jam
if shifts in river ice occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will likely fluctuate near flood stage
while the ice jam remains in place. Additional ice cover
remains in place upstream near Wilmington and Kankakee. Any
shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
