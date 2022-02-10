Live music this weekend: Feb. 10, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Feb 10, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Just Roll With It Band will be performing Saturday in Watseka. Just Roll With It Band/Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Treat every day like Valentine's Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Treat every day like Valentine's Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Is it a loan, or is it a gift? How to detail car interior using these homemade cleaners Innocent internet search reveals a shocking secret Simple tricks to make your stuff last longer Sister isn't the same after removal of tumor Pushy sister-in-law tries to force couple to retire 7 smart reasons to use vinegar in laundry Former spouses ready to try again after 16 years OVER EASY: A song of love Face to face with the junk drawer Prices on the rise and shelves empty: Stockpiling with purpose Home modification tips for aging in place Food fight results in friendship's bitter end