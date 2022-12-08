Live music this weekend: Dec. 9, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Dec 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carrying Torches will perform in Bradley on Saturday. Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Giving back Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Giving back Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles How to buy over-the-counter hearing aids Boyfriend's anger simmers before often boiling over Newlywed divides time with wife and co-worker mistress Serial cheater boyfriend is up to his old tricks Woman no longer will accept relative's abusive behavior Dreamwash your mind to reach your goals OVER EASY: A poem for the ages How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke Cross-Atlantic romance hits snag over driving Readers share creative solutions for chains, stains, sprains and more Continuing changes to the coupon world Are debit cards safe for online purchases? 13 new uses for an old credit card