Live music this weekend Shelby Ryan Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee 11:30 a.m. today Time Bandits Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno 6 p.m. tonight Astro Circus Aroma Park American Legion — 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee 6 p.m. Friday N Deep Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee 6 p.m. Friday New Orleans Beau and the Big Easy Band Grant Park’s Party in the Park — 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park 6 p.m. Friday High Anxiety Glad Fest — Momence (festival beer garden) 9 p.m. Friday KEDABRA Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday Daze of Grunge Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno 7 p.m. Saturday Rockaholics Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno 7 p.m. Saturday Mick Porter The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Saturday Just Roll With It Porky Barn Tavern —522 W. Walnut St., Watseka 8 p.m. Saturday Nawty Glad Fest — Momence (festival beer garden) 8 p.m. Saturday Not Yet Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday Kendall Colette Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno 2 p.m. Sunday Muddsharks Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher 2 p.m. Sunday Shelby Ryan Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone 2 p.m. Sunday KVSO’s String Quartet Cobb Park — 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee 4 p.m. Sunday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: Aug. 9, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.
Weekly Calendar
- Daily Journal staff report
