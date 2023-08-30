Folk, folk rock and bluegrass (copy)
The annual Shoe Fest returns to Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see this weekend in Manteno. Running Friday through Sunday, the festival features a large musical lineup, which can be found at shoe-fest.com.

 Daily Journal/File

To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.

