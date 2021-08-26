Live music this weekend: Aug. 26, 2021 Daily Journal staff report Aug 26, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Just Roll With It Band will be performing at Back Forty Saloon in Manteno on Saturday. Just Roll With It Band/Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The soundtrack of my life Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The soundtrack of my life Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County online! August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles August/Sept. 2021 Lifestyles Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Work first, play later Meet your own personal loan shark Back to school: What does it look like this year? Young woman feels pressure to be 'perfect' Birth mother reconnects with biological son 3 ways to clean a bathtub that are easy on the back and knees Q&A: Laundering big items, where to sell books and when to cancel term life insurance Lonely divorcee discouraged by a return to 'normalcy' Former drug user looks for a way out of toxic relationship OVER EASY: Love that red How to buy the best blood pressure monitor for you Beau's female friends send a 'hands-off' signal to his paramour Values more often are caught than taught