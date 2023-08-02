Live music this weekend Carla Denise The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 7 p.m. tonight Astro Circus Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee 6 p.m. Thursday Kankakee Municipal Band Final concert of the season Bird Park (bandshell) — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee 7 p.m. Thursday Back Paiges Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee 8 p.m. Thursday Not Petty (Tom Petty tribute) The Silo Pub & Eatery — 117 W. Walnut St., Watseka 7 p.m. Friday Not Yet Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park 8 p.m. Friday John David Daily Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee 8:30 p.m. Friday PENNYLUCK Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday Whiskeyfist Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee 4 p.m. Saturday Better Daze Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood 5 p.m. Saturday The Infield Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence 6 p.m. Saturday Shelby Ryan Cruis’n the Square — Kankakee Farmers’ Market Lot 6 p.m. Saturday Electric Avenue Off The Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence 7 p.m. Saturday Misfit Toz Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno 7 p.m. Saturday EBJ (solo acoustic) The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington 8 p.m. Saturday Jake Vaughn Suzy’s Saloon — 111 N. Second St., Peotone 8 p.m. Saturday Just Roll With It Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno 8 p.m. Saturday Vigilance Aroma Park Boat Club — 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park 8 p.m. Saturday South Side Social Club Kankakee County Fair — 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee 8:30 p.m. Saturday Justin & John Unplugged On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee 10 p.m. Saturday The Whips Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone 2 p.m. Sunday Beeso & Friends’ Open Deck Jams On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee 3 p.m. Sunday Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 7 p.m. Sunday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: Aug. 2, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com.
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Weekly Calendar
Daily Journal staff report
-
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual National Night Out and a dog adoption event at the Kankakee Farmers' Market.
