Live music this weekend The South Side Social Club Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno 6 p.m. tonight Strung Out Central Park — 110 S. Park Road, Manhattan 7 p.m. tonight Jake Vaughn Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee 6 p.m. Thursday Just Roll With It BTPD’s Rock the Farm Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais 7 p.m. Thursday Beeso and Friends Two Rivers Festival — Front Street, Aroma Park 5 p.m. Friday Any Given Weekend Two Rivers Festival — Front Street, Aroma Park 7:30 p.m. Friday Feel Good Party The Square on Second — Second St., Manteno 7 p.m. Friday Lupe Carroll Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee 9:30 a.m. Saturday South of Mars Two Rivers Festival — Front Street, Aroma Park Noon Saturday The Silhouettes Two Rivers Festival — Front Street, Aroma Park 2:30 p.m. Saturday Everingham Pittman Two Rivers Festival — Front Street, Aroma Park 5 p.m. Saturday Anthem Two Rivers Festival — Front Street, Aroma Park 8 p.m. Saturday The Usual Suspects Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno 10 p.m. Saturday Matt Yeager Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone 2 p.m. Sunday Time Bandits Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher 2 p.m. Sunday Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley 8 p.m. Tuesday
Live music this weekend: Aug. 16, 2023
- Daily Journal staff report
To have your listing included, email life@daily-journal.com by noon the Monday before the show.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Weekly Calendar
Daily Journal staff report
-
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual National Night Out and a dog adoption event at the Kankakee Farmers' Market.
